Prime Minister Expresses Surprise At Indian Reaction To Trump's Mediation Offer On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:17 PM

Prime Minister expresses surprise at Indian reaction to Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his surprise at the Indian reaction to President Donald Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict, which had held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his surprise at the Indian reaction to President Donald Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict, which had held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

"Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," the prime minister in a series of tweets said.

Imran Khan assured the US president about Pakistan's all out support for the Afghan peace process.

"I want to assure President Trump, Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after four decades of conflict," he added.

He thanked the US president for his warm and gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan's point of view and his wonderful way of putting the entire delegation at ease.

He appreciated the US president for taking out time to show them the historic White House private quarters.

The prime minister in a separate tweet thanked the Pakistani-American community for showing up in large number at the Capital One Arena to welcome him.

"I want to thank the Pakistani-American community for showing up in such a large number at Capital One Arena in DC to show support and welcome me on my first visit to the USA as prime minister of Pakistan," he said.\867

