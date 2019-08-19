UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Extends Army Chief's Tenure In View Of Regional Security Situation, Kashmir: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

Prime Minister extends Army Chief's tenure in view of regional security situation, Kashmir: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan using his constitutional authority had decided to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years in view of the regional security situation and Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan using his constitutional authority had decided to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years in view of the regional security situation and Kashmir issue.

The prime minister also took the decision in view of the peace process in Afghanistan, he said while talking to the media on his arrival here at the Parliament House to attend an in-camera Parliamentary Committee meeting on National Security.

The minister said the extension in the Army Chief's tenure had sent a message of continuity and clarity. "It shows that the political and military leadership are on the same page."He said curfew was still continuing in the Indian held Kashmir and when it would be lifted then the real situation would emerge. According to foreign media reports, skirmishes took place in the occupied Kashmir, he added.

The Indian defence minister had given an irresponsible statement, Qureshi said.

