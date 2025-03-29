Open Menu

Prime Minister Extends Eid Greetings To President Of Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Prime Minister extends Eid greetings to President of Tajikistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of Tajikistan, H.E. Mr. Emomali Rahmon, on Saturday afternoon to extend his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the President and the people of Tajikistan.

During the call, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. They acknowledged the positive trajectory of mutual cooperation, which has gained further momentum following Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Dushanbe in July last year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Rahmon on the recent signing of the “Treaty on the Delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Border,” recognizing it as a significant step toward regional peace and stability.

He also expressed his anticipation for participating in the upcoming “International High-Level Event on Glaciers’ Preservation,” scheduled to be hosted in Dushanbe at the end of May 2025.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Emomali Rahmon to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation.

President Emomali Rahmon, in return, thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the thoughtful gesture and extended his sincere good wishes to the people of Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

