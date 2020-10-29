UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Extends Greetings On Turkish Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Prime Minister extends greetings on Turkish Republic Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Turkey as the country celebrated 97th Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Turkey as the country celebrated 97th Republic Day.

"Warm felicitations to leadership and people of Turkey on 97th Republic Day," the prime minister wrote on Twitter, saying the forefathers of Pakistan stood by the Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism.

"In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood!," he remarked.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk took place on October 29, 1923. The Turkish Grand National Assembly also voted unanimously to elect the founding father as the republic's first president.

Since then, Turkey celebrates Republic Day on October 29 every year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Turkey Twitter October

Recent Stories

Muhammad (PBUH) as blessing for the whole mankind: ..

1 minute ago

New US weekly jobless claims fall to 751,000

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 9 lives, infects 473, including 29 ..

1 minute ago

High-level meeting reviews security situation in K ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh cabinet fixes wheat procurement price at Rs2 ..

4 minutes ago

Investors' friendly policies attracting investment ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.