UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Favours Article 140A's Full Implementation To Resolve Karachi's Civic Issues

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Prime Minister favours Article 140A's full implementation to resolve Karachi's civic issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Federal Government was in favour of full implementation of Article 140A of the Constitution to address the longstanding problems of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Federal Government was in favour of full implementation of Article 140A of the Constitution to address the longstanding problems of Karachi.

"The longstanding problems of Karachi cannot be solved unless the elected local government representatives of the people of Karachi become financially, politically and administratively autonomous in the spirit of the Constitution," the prime minister said in a statement issued by by the PM House Media Wing.

The Article 140A of the Constitution states: "Each Province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility, and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments." The prime minister directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to request the Supreme Court for an early hearing and disposal of the petition pending before the august court regarding Article 140A.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court August Media Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.