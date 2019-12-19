Prime Minister favours incentives for expats to boost foreign remittances

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed his economic team to give incentives to overseas Pakistanis to boost foreign remittances and facilitate banks for a systematic money transfer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed his economic team to give incentives to overseas Pakistanis to boost foreign remittances and facilitate banks for a systematic money transfer.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the government's economic team here, that discussed in detail the steps required to boost economic activity, creation of jobs for youth and skilled persons, promotion of housing sector and incentives on foreign remittances.

Imran Khan said expatriate Pakistanis were the asset of country and the government was working on a strategy to provide maximum to them to encourage foreign remittances.

The prime minister directed the Chairman FBR to resolve the concerns of builders and constructors on priority basis.

He said promotion of housing sector would generate immense job opportunities for youth as around 40 industries were linked with this area.

He said removing impediments in promotion of housing sector was the government's top priority.

Executive Director NITB Syed Shabahat Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing over the progress on establishment of E-Payment Gateway for electronic payments.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider apprised the meeting about the steps taken for promotion of housing sector and the related challenges faced by builders and constructors.

He also gave update on the progress on utilization of public land for construction of houses for low-income families.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari presented proposals on the topic.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Chairman board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi.