Prime Minister Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:13 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Christian community around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Christian community around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a message on the occasion of Christmas, he said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I on my behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community around the world and especially in Pakistan for celebrating the festival of Christmas with devotion and respect." "The festivities of Christmas teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice which plays a pivotal role in moving any society on the path of development." "The birth of Prophet Jesus is considered a symbol of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for the entire humanity throughout the world. He not only healed the ailing humanity, but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion. He guided people towards virtuous living and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, Prophet Jesus' teachings are for adherents of all religions." The Prime Minister said the sincere and invaluable services rendered by the Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country had always been commendable.

"Being equal citizens of the state, the Government will empower them to use their abilities for national development. Our policies are geared towards creating harmony and cohesion between people of all faiths." He said, "our government is doing its utmost duty to bring you into the national mainstream, so that you can play your role as active citizens in the society in a positive way and help this country move on the path of development." Our constitution enshrined Quaid-e-Azam's vision and safeguarded the legitimate interests of minorities, he said adding the Quaid had assured religious freedom and security for all communities irrespective of their religion, profession and ethnic origin.

He said the government of Pakistan held sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

The present government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities, he added.

"We are committed to building a society that respects difference and finds strength in diversity; a nation that is tolerant and cohesive; and a state that provides equal rights and opportunities to all citizens," he concluded.

