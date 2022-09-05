UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Felicitates Liz Truss On Her Election As UK's Conservative Party Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister felicitates Liz Truss on her election as UK's Conservative Party leader

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

"I extend my felicitations to Liz Truss on being elected leader of the Conservative Party," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the election reflected the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies.

According to the media reports, Liz Truss will be the UK's next prime minister after winning the Conservative Party's leadership contest.Truss won 57% of Conservative Party members' votes, against opponent Rishi Sunak's 43%.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Optimistic Iranian Nuc ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief Not Optimistic Iranian Nuclear Deal Negotiations Will Be ..

1 minute ago
 AJK will commemorate 'Defence Day' on Sep 6

AJK will commemorate 'Defence Day' on Sep 6

1 minute ago
 Ata Tarar promises all out support to flood hit pe ..

Ata Tarar promises all out support to flood hit people till they return home

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister eulogizes armed forces, nation for ..

Prime Minister eulogizes armed forces, nation for carrying forward 1965 war lega ..

1 minute ago
 What we know about the mass stabbings in Canada

What we know about the mass stabbings in Canada

32 minutes ago
 September 6, bright, proud chapter in Pakistan's d ..

September 6, bright, proud chapter in Pakistan's defense history: Ziaullah

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.