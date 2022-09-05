Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

"I extend my felicitations to Liz Truss on being elected leader of the Conservative Party," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the election reflected the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies.

According to the media reports, Liz Truss will be the UK's next prime minister after winning the Conservative Party's leadership contest.Truss won 57% of Conservative Party members' votes, against opponent Rishi Sunak's 43%.