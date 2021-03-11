Prime Minister felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated the Muslims from all over the world on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated the Muslims from all over the world on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

"Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik to Muslims all over the world," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Muslims across the world observe the miraculous Shab-e-Meraj (the Night of Ascent) with great devotion and zeal.

Shab-e-Meraj is the holy night that comes on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic Calendar.