Prime Minister Felicitates Muslims On Shab-e-Meraj
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated the Muslims from all over the world on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.
"Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik to Muslims all over the world," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
Muslims across the world observe the miraculous Shab-e-Meraj (the Night of Ascent) with great devotion and zeal.
Shab-e-Meraj is the holy night that comes on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic Calendar.