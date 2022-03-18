Prime Minister felicitates nation on Shab-e-Barat

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated the nation on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated the nation on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

May Allah Almighty have mercy on us and bring us peace and prosperity. Ameen!" He also wished the Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi also congratulated Muslims on Shab-e-Barat.

He also felicitated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival.