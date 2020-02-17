Prime minister felicitates Pakistan Kabaddi team over world cup win

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning the world cup title.

"I feel proud for the team which brought fame to the country and the nation," the prime minister said in his message.

Pakistan Kabaddi team won the title 43-41 against India at the final contest held at Punjab Stadium of Lahore.