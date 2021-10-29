UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Felicitates Turkey On 98th Republic Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday extended his felicitation to the government and people of Turkey celebrating the Republic Day on the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 )

On October 29, 1923, republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatrk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

Following a vote in the Grand National Assembly, Atatrk was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote. Since then, Turkey has celebrated Republic Day on October 29 annually.

"Warm felicitations to brotherly govt & (people) of Turkey on 98th Republic Day," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the bonds between the two peoples were forged centuries ago. Firmly anchored in common faith, shared history and culture, both the countries continued to transform their long-standing ties into strategic partnership.

"Long live Pakistan-Turkey friendship," the prime minister said.

More Stories From Pakistan

