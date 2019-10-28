Prime Minister felicitates Turkish people on 96th Republic Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has felicitated the people and the Government of Turkey on the occasion of its 96th Republic Day

In his letter, the prime minister conveyed his sincerest and heartfelt felicitations to the Turkish people and the government.

"This historic day symbolizes the courage of the Turkish nation against the forces of colonization and its subsequent march on the path to development and prosperity. The valiant stance of Turkish people inspired millions around the globe," a press release Monday quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said it was a matter of great pride for Pakistan that during the period, their forefathers stood beside the Turkish brethren which had helped in nurturing a deep-rooted friendship based on history, faith and culture.

"Pakistan considers Turkey as a dear brother and a close friend. We lookforward to further deepen the historic bond between the two countries for themutual benefit of our people, and for the peace and prosperity for our respective regions, " the prime minister added.