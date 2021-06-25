Prime Minister, female MPs discuss budget, development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Female Members of Parliament including Senators and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Those who called on the prime minister included Senators Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur, Fauzia Arshad, Falak Naz Chitrali and MNAs Shaheen Saifullah Turu, Maleeka Bukhari and Javeria Zafar Aheer.

During the meeting matters relating to the problems of relevant Constituencies, ongoing development projects and budget were discussed.