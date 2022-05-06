Prime Minister , Finance Minister discuss measures for relief to people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and discussed measures for providing relief to the people

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction about the present price of sugar and said the price of sugar came down after three years which was relief to the people.

He issued direction to provide cash credit to Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) for buying of wheat.

The Secretary Finance was also present in the meeting.