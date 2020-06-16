UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, First Lady's Regard Should Be Foremost Priority, Zulfi Tells PTI Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Prime Minister, first lady's regard should be foremost priority, Zulfi tells PTI workers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Tuesday said it should be foremost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to pay respect to Prime Minister Imran Khan and First lady Bushra Begum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Tuesday said it should be foremost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to pay respect to Prime Minister Imran Khan and First lady Bushra Begum.

In a tweet, he referred to the 'inappropriate' remarks of PTI's Member of Punjab Assembly, Uzma Kardar, about the first lady. Criticizing Uzma Kardar for her remarks, the SAPM said, "One can't expect her to understand the caliber of First Lady but it is extremely shameful of Uzma Kardar to be talking behind her back.

" "PM & First Lady's respect comes foremost for all of us. Embarrassing behaviour from anyone who claims to be associated with the party," Zulfikar Bukhari added to his tweet.

It may be mentioned here that an audio clip of Uzma Kardar is making round on the social media in which she canbe heard making 'disrespectful' remarks about the first lady.

