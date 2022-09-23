UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, FM Condole Over Demise Of Antony Blinken's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony Blinken's father

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolence over death of the father of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolence over death of the father of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The prime minister, responding to a Blinken's tweet said his (Blinken) father had lived well a life in the service of others, as was obvious from his own tweet.

"I am sure, he must be proud of you. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter as he was currently on a US visit to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took to Twitter to convey his condolence to Secretary Blinken over his father's death.

"Condolences to Secretary Blinken & his family. Losing a parent is the most testing time in a son's life at any age. Thoughts and prayers with your family at this difficult time," Bilawal said who is also accompanying the prime minister.

Earlier, on Twitter, Antony Blinken announced the death of his father Donald Blinken who had served as a member of the US Army Air Corps, a US Ambassador, president of the Mark Rothko Foundation and chair of the State University of New York.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Army United Nations Twitter Visit New York Family From

Recent Stories

US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - ..

US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

4 minutes ago
 Man killed in group clash

Man killed in group clash

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls for Undertaking Reform of 'Morally ..

Guterres Calls for Undertaking Reform of 'Morally Bankrupt' Global Financial Sys ..

4 minutes ago
 DC distributes 18 motorcycles among FPC officials

DC distributes 18 motorcycles among FPC officials

4 minutes ago
 Two BISP agents arrested for illegal deduction in ..

Two BISP agents arrested for illegal deduction in BISP payment

7 minutes ago
 US Army Awards $20.6Mln Contract for 'Switchblade' ..

US Army Awards $20.6Mln Contract for 'Switchblade' Drones as Supplies to Ukraine ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.