UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Foiled Opposition's Propaganda: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Prime Minister foiled opposition's propaganda: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that opposition's propaganda of in-house change and mid-term election died down after Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear in categorical terms that Usman Bazdar would stay as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that opposition's propaganda of in-house change and mid-term election died down after Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear in categorical terms that Usman Bazdar would stay as Punjab Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here at DGPR office, he said the PTI government saved Pakistan from bankruptcy, adding 2020 would be the year of country's economic growth that would bring new jobs and prosperity to the people.

He said national institutions' working had substantially been improved since PTI took over the government, citing that Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Post, which had in the past been running into loss, now turned into profitable entities with increased revenue generation during last one and a half years.

To a question, he said around 50 PML-N members were in contact with the PTI and a forward bloc in Nawaz League could be surfaced anytime, however PTI did not want so.

About recent Transparency International (TI) Report on corruption index, Chohan said the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP created uproar over the report, however TI's clarification had not only shut their mouths but also brought shame for them.

He added that TI had compiled the report on the data collected during 2015-17.

He mentioned that the former prime minister used to spend millions of Dollar on his foreign visits, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was saving public money on this count.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Died Money 2020 Pakistan Post From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.