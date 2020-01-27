Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that opposition's propaganda of in-house change and mid-term election died down after Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear in categorical terms that Usman Bazdar would stay as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that opposition's propaganda of in-house change and mid-term election died down after Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear in categorical terms that Usman Bazdar would stay as Punjab Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here at DGPR office, he said the PTI government saved Pakistan from bankruptcy, adding 2020 would be the year of country's economic growth that would bring new jobs and prosperity to the people.

He said national institutions' working had substantially been improved since PTI took over the government, citing that Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Post, which had in the past been running into loss, now turned into profitable entities with increased revenue generation during last one and a half years.

To a question, he said around 50 PML-N members were in contact with the PTI and a forward bloc in Nawaz League could be surfaced anytime, however PTI did not want so.

About recent Transparency International (TI) Report on corruption index, Chohan said the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP created uproar over the report, however TI's clarification had not only shut their mouths but also brought shame for them.

He added that TI had compiled the report on the data collected during 2015-17.

He mentioned that the former prime minister used to spend millions of Dollar on his foreign visits, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was saving public money on this count.