Prime Minister following vision of Quaid-e-Azam to make country true welfare state: PTI MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Women parliamentarian of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Momina Basit has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was persistently working to make Pakistan a true welfare state following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP, she said that golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam was source of enlightenment for leadership of PTI who wants to develop the country keeping in view philosophy of father of the nation.

She said that Independence Day reminds us of the unprecedented struggle and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to create a separate homeland for Muslims living in the subcontinent.

As a citizen of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it was our utmost responsibility to work for prosperity and progress of our motherland and to protect its sovereignty. Independence Day demands out fealty to country that gave us identity among comity of nations, she said.

Our journey towards a better future under PTI government has just begun; she said and added that we must renew our pledge to work for the country on Independence Day.

Since the day one of making government, Prime Minister, Imran Khan has shown unflinching will to steer country out of quagmire of problems and lead the country towards new limits of prosperity, Momina Basit said and maintained that PTI's leadership is fully aware of the significance of golden principles of father of nation that helped materializing dream of separate homeland on August 14, 1947.

On the Independence Day we vows to following teachings of Quaid-e-Azam who through his charismatic leadership galvanized Muslims of subcontinent for a collective cause.

The contributions of women in creation of Pakistan could not be ignored as they were on the forefront with Muslims in struggle against British Imperialism, PTI MPA said. They fought without staggering and fully supported Muslim leadership in the battle that ended at creation of Pakistan in August 1947.

Our journey towards prosperity needs capabilities and dedication of talented women whose contributions to create Pakistan are an unforgettable chapter, she viewed.

Quaid-i-Azam who was the indisputable leader of freedom movement caravan had the support of Muslim women in journey that led to creation of Pakistan; she told and added that in existing scenario country demands that on Independence Day, women folk should realize their responsibilities and work for country's development.