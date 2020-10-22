Prime Minister for accelerated efforts to uplift public healthcare facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, while calling the provision of quality healthcare to the people part of the government's priorities, directed the ministry concerned to accelerate the efforts to achieve the objective.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the measures being taken for quality healthcare to the residents of Federal Capital, the prime minister said the government was striving to expand the scope of health insurance card to make maximum people benefit from the facility.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the prime minister on the issues faced by the health sector, government's priorities and future strategy to improve health services for the people.

Dr Faisal presented to prime minister a roadmap to reduce burden on tertiary healthcare facilities through uplifting the basic and secondary level hospitals. He also put forward a strategy to utilize information technology in the provision of healthcare facilities to the masses.

The SAPM apprised the prime minister of the progress on proposal to establish Primary healthcare facilities at Jhangi Syedan, Johad village, Sector G-13 and Golra, expansion of Polyclinic Hospital and construction of 200-bed secondary healthcare hospital at Sarai Kharbooza.