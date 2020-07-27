Prime Minister for accelerating action against wheat hoarders

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the chief secretaries to accelerate action against elements involved in wheat hoarding and with mutual consultation, they should evolve a mechanism for bringing uniformity in prices of wheat and flour throughout the country

He was chairing a meeting to review availability and prices of wheat and sugar in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Information Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and secretaries of the concerned ministries. The provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting via video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised that the government of Punjab had been supplying more than 15,000 metric tonnes wheat to the four mills on daily basis.

The chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that the government had procured 80,000 metric tonnes wheat from PASCO whereas an agreement for procurement of additional 100,000 metric tonnes wheat had been reached.

The prime minister was told that due to release of wheat by the concerned government sector, the availability of wheat had been improved, besides, a positive impact was witnessed with regard to its prices.

A report entailing actions against elements involved in hoarding of wheat was also submitted before the prime minister.

The meeting also reviewed progress on import of 150,000 metric tonnes of wheat by the government and private sector.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that flour had been the basic need of public and its availability at the affordable prices should be ensured.

About abundant availability of wheat in the market, the prime minister said that its import process by the official level along with the private sector should be expedited.

The meeting also considered availability of current sugar stock, strategy to meet the local requirements and the future needs.

The prime minister directed that special attention should be paid to ensure its availability of sufficient sugar at the affordable price.

He also directed that it should also be ensured that sugar mills start crushing process on time and without any delay, besides asking the relevant authorities for planning and making of arrangements for the import of sugar in case any need arose.