Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karachi to strengthen party at lower tiers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, political matters as well as the development schemes of the constituency concerned were discussed.

Aftab Siddiqui appreciated the prime minister's initiative of providing low-cost housing facilities to the country's middle and lower segments.

The prime minister directed him to activate the PTI workers for further strengthening and organizing the party at lower levels in Karachi.