UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Activating PTI Workers In Karachi To Strengthen Party At Lower Tiers

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karachi to strengthen party at lower tiers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, political matters as well as the development schemes of the constituency concerned were discussed.

Aftab Siddiqui appreciated the prime minister's initiative of providing low-cost housing facilities to the country's middle and lower segments.

The prime minister directed him to activate the PTI workers for further strengthening and organizing the party at lower levels in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Housing

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

38 minutes ago
 SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

2 minutes ago
 Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Def ..

Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of conduct for second phase of LG po ..

2 minutes ago
 Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>