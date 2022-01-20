UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Activating Workers To Strengthen Party At Local Level

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for activating the party workers to strengthen the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the local level in Charsada district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for activating the party workers to strengthen the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the local level in Charsada district.

He in a meeting with Member National Assembly Fazal Muhammad Khan, also instructed for resolving public issues in coordination with the district administration.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters pertaining to the party and development projects.

