Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome power, gas shortage

LAHORE, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to overcome the shortage of gas and power and reduce public difficulties.

The prime minister gave the said directives while chairing a meeting to deliberate on the formulation of a strategy to cope with the shortage of electricity and gas, a PM Office statement said.