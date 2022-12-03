UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For All Possible Steps To Overcome Power, Gas Shortage

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Prime Minister for all possible steps to overcome power, gas shortage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to overcome the shortage of gas and power and reduce public difficulties

LAHORE, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to overcome the shortage of gas and power and reduce public difficulties.

The prime minister gave the said directives while chairing a meeting to deliberate on the formulation of a strategy to cope with the shortage of electricity and gas, a PM Office statement said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Gas All

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible o ..

PML-N leaders say dialogue with PTI not possible on conditions

8 minutes ago
 Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

Three policemen martyred in Nowshera

8 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint P ..

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security ..

8 minutes ago
 Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

Secy health reviews facilities in hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

11 minutes ago
 Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left ..

Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Ele ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.