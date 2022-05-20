Prime Minister for benefiting from Turkish expertise, experiences in all possible avenues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to benefit from Turkish expertise and experience in all possible avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to benefit from Turkish expertise and experience in all possible avenues.

The prime minister, in delegation level talks with Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, extended his heart-felt gratitude to the government and the people of Turkey for their strong commitment in helping Pakistan develop robust institutions like Karachi Shipyard, which has been transformed into a profit-earning organization over the years due to the Turkish support.

He highly appreciated the deep-rooted strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, including shipbuilding, engineering, solid waste management and transport.

The prime minister also thanked the government and the people of Turkey for their unwavering support to Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue at all international fora.

Minister for Defence Production Israr Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Special Assistant to the PM on Strategic and Political Communication Syed Fahad Hussain and other senior officers concerned also attended the meeting.