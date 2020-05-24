UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Celebrating Eid In Different Manner Due To Plane Crash Tragedy, COVID-19

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he wanted the nation to observe this Eid-ul-Fitr in a different manner from the usual celebratory style and shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones in Karachi plane crash and in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he wanted the nation to observe this Eid-ul-Fitr in a different manner from the usual celebratory style and shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones in Karachi plane crash and in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In series of tweets, he said, "I want our nation to observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style. First, let us think of & pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy & all those who have lost their lives to COVID19.

"He also urged the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to controlling spread of coronavirus by strictly adhering to the social distancing on the occasion of Eid.

"Second, everyone must remember to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19. The disease is with us & social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation," he further tweeted.

