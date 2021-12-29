Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for holding Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in a befitting manner to highlight the country's distinctive identity, culture and unique location

"On the occasion of country's 75th independence anniversary, there is a need to tell youth about the aim Pakistan's creation and the true message of Allama Iqbal," Imran Khan said while presiding over a meeting held here to review the preparations for Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations 2022.

Federal Ministers Ch. Fawad Hussain, Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Shahzad Nawaz and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had been bestowed by Almighty Allah with all kinds of blessings, which required to be highlighted.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain briefed the prime minister in detail about the preparations for Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee.

The meeting was told that the Golden Jubilee Celebrations will focus on highlighting country's history, culture, national heroes, renowned women of Pakistan Movement, local sports, tourism, economy, Green Pakistan and relations with friendly countries through various events and documentaries.