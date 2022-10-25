Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean energy resources, modern tech tool for collective progress

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with utilization of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with utilization of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity.

Addressing at 'Future Investment Initiative' conference, he said that clean energy potential would be the new driver of economic prosperity and stressed upon the world community to come forward and support these joint efforts.

"Nothing could be of more importance to us than this very challenge: how to ensure that our collective tomorrow is better than our today. And that we are ready for it; that we have the tools, skills and technology which enables us not just to navigate the complex world of tomorrow but to also shape it today in a manner that has the most beneficial impact on humanity," he added.

He said that they were living through truly transformational times, adding throughout history such times have triggered political, social environmental and economic changes. These changes had been powered by imagination, innovation and action.

"Yes bold, decisive and consequential action. But the pace of transformation and change was never as swift as it is today.

With the power of technology driving the world towards a future few could imagine in the past, we are well positioned to harness the dynamics of change," he added.

The prime minister said tech power was a great equalizer, adding it could cut through social, cultural and financial barriers and empower those who were equipped to leverage it.

The prime minister emphasized upon taking of innovative and bold steps in the technological fields which had brought about consequential changes in every sector of life.

The latest technological innovations had been driving the world to such changes which were hardly think of in the past, he added.

In Pakistan, he said that he had seen with a sense of deep satisfaction how young women and men were crafting their careers and boosting their earning power by using tech in diverse field within the larger digital matrix like e-commerce.

"I believe Pakistan is uniquely placed to leverage this change. We have one of the youngest populations in the world. Most of these youngsters are equipped with the tools of the new digital world. They are hungering for more skills and more opportunities. Their talent is already recognized, Pakistan is the fourth most popular country for free lancing," he added.