Prime Minister For Comprehensive Strategy On Forex Reserves, Exchange Rate

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Prime Minister for comprehensive strategy on forex reserves, exchange rate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and the increasing exchange rate, directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and the increasing exchange rate, directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation.

He also directed to present an effective and actionable plan in that respect on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting here regarding the country's foreign exchange reserves and Currency exchange rate.

