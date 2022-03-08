UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Construction Of High-rise Buildings In Capital To Stem Odd Expansion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise buildings in Capital to stem odd expansion

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need for the construction of high rise buildings in the Federal Capital to control its incongruous expansion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need for the construction of high rise buildings in the Federal Capital to control its incongruous expansion.

Chairing a meeting to review high rise projects in the Capital, the prime minister said a federal capital was always considered as an identity for a country, therefore, he stressed upon provision of the latest facilities in Islamabad.

He said the government was providing opportunities for secure investment in the country. Valuable revenues would be generated from the commercial and residential projects that could be spent on different welfare projects, he added.

The prime minister also directed to complete the ongoing projects on time and stressed upon ensuring transparency in sale of lands, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He directed for expediting measures against land grabbers and illegal constructions, besides accelerating pace of work on the Islamabad cricket Stadium.

The prime minister was apprised that planning was afoot for the construction of three high rise buildings in Islamabad, consisting of a total of 14,400 apartments.

The meeting was also informed that for the facilitation of residents, especially the overseas Pakistanis, a 'one window center' equipped with the latest facilities was made functional.

A digital portal was available for the transfer of properties and other facilities, which would ensure prompt resolution of issues and complaints, it was added.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Sale Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

51 seconds ago
 137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

137 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

52 seconds ago
 Federal Education Ministry pays homage to women on ..

Federal Education Ministry pays homage to women on Int'l Women Day

54 seconds ago
 Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of ..

Director Food deptt KPK reviews the performance of Hazara division

56 seconds ago
 UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

4 minutes ago
 WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on Internationa ..

WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on International Women Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>