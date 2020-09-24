UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Decisive Actions To Check Financial Crimes, Return Of Stolen Assets Of Developing Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Prime Minister for decisive actions to check financial crimes, return of stolen assets of developing countries

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while stressing the need of strengthening international cooperation to bring perpetrators of financial crime to justice, Thursday said the world community must take decisive actions, including the return of stolen assets of the developing countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while stressing the need of strengthening international cooperation to bring perpetrators of financial crime to justice, Thursday said the world community must take decisive actions, including the return of stolen assets of the developing countries.

"One trillion Dollars is taken out each year by these white-collar criminals. Twenty to forty billion dollars is in the form of bribes received by the corrupt. Seven trillion dollars in stolen assets is parked in safe tax 'haven' destinations. Five to six hundred billion dollars is lost each year in tax avoidance by multinational companies," he added.

The prime minister was speaking through video-link at the launch of the Interim Report of the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 (FACTI) held on the sidelines of the 75th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

Vice President of Nigeria Oluyemi Osinbajo and Prime Minister of Norway Ms Erna Solberg also spoke on the occasion.

"We welcome the Interim Report of the FACTI Panel. The figures of illicit flows mentioned in the report are staggering," Prime Minister Imran Khan said and stressed,"This bleeding of the poorer and developing countries must stop." The prime minister appreciated the initiative by Nigeria and Norway to establish the Panel on International Financial Accountability.

"Each year, billions of dollars illicitly flow out of developing countries. My government came with a robust public mandate to get rid of this menace from the country. We have taken several initiatives domestically," he added.

Imran Khan called on the international community to adopt decisive actions. "The stolen assets of developing countries, including the proceeds of corruption, bribery, and other crimes, must be returned immediately.

"The authorities in 'haven' destinations must impose criminal and financial penalties on their financial institutions, which receive and utilize such money or assets," he added.

The prime minister further said that the "enablers" of corruption and bribery, such as accountants, lawyers and other intermediaries, must be closely regulated, monitored and held accountable.

"The 'beneficial ownership' of foreign companies must be revealed immediately upon inquiry by interested and affected governments," he proposed.

Imran Khan said multinational corporations must not be allowed to resort to "profit-shifting" to low tax jurisdictions to avoid taxation. "A global minimum corporate tax could prevent this practice," he added.

He further proposed that revenues from digital transactions should be taxed where the revenues were generated, not elsewhere.

The prime minister said,"Unequal investment treaties should be discarded or revised and a fair system for adjudication of investment disputes set up." "All official and non-official bodies set up to control and monitor illicit financial flows must include all interested countries," he added.

The prime minister said the United Nations should set up a mechanism to coordinate and supervise the work of various official and non-official bodies dealing with illicit financial flows to ensure coherence, consistency and equity in their work.

He said the need of developing countries to protect and preserve their precious resources had become even more vital because of the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unless these steps are taken, the difference between the rich and poor will keep growing. The developing countries will get impoverished and what we see of the current migration crisis, this will be dwarfed by what will happen in the future, if this gulf keeps growing," the prime minister maintained.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Lawyers Norway New York Nigeria Money Criminals All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

5 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

35 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

1 hour ago

Polio teams administer drops to 175,249 children

2 minutes ago

Ghauri posted as Secy Environment

2 minutes ago

SEPA shuts 100 illegal battery kilns in district W ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.