Prime Minister for deepening Pakistan-US engagement to promote peace, stability in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasized that Pakistan and the United States needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan

Referring to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he particularly underscored that there was an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman of US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), Congressman Gregory Meeks who called on him here.

He was accompanied by Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera.

The prime minister also hoped that ways and means would be found to address the liquidity issue and enable banking channels to help Afghanistan sustain its immediate economic burden and challenges.

He warmly welcomed both Congressmen's visit to Pakistan and hoped that it would not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but would also be instrumental in strengthening ties between Parliaments of the two countries.

The prime minister expressed the hope that more high-level exchanges, at all tiers including the Administration, would take place between both the countries reinforcing their ties.

Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationship as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.