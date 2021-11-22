UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Deepening Pakistan-US Engagement To Promote Peace, Stability In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:39 PM

Prime Minister for deepening Pakistan-US engagement to promote peace, stability in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasized that Pakistan and the United States needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasized that Pakistan and the United States needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Referring to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he particularly underscored that there was an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman of US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), Congressman Gregory Meeks who called on him here.

He was accompanied by Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera.

The prime minister also hoped that ways and means would be found to address the liquidity issue and enable banking channels to help Afghanistan sustain its immediate economic burden and challenges.

He warmly welcomed both Congressmen's visit to Pakistan and hoped that it would not only lead to further deepening of Pakistan-United States relations but would also be instrumental in strengthening ties between Parliaments of the two countries.

The prime minister expressed the hope that more high-level exchanges, at all tiers including the Administration, would take place between both the countries reinforcing their ties.

Both sides maintained that Pakistan and United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationship as well as co-operation in health, security, counter-terrorism, and combating climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Lead United States All Asia

Recent Stories

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, pa ..

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with conviction ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Un ..

Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Euro ..

29 seconds ago
 16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistanis to stren ..

EVM, right to vote to overseas Pakistanis to strengthen democratic institutions: ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-hotel driver on trial in France over Rwanda gen ..

Ex-hotel driver on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

1 minute ago
 Expansion of Jubail Commercial Port paves way for ..

Expansion of Jubail Commercial Port paves way for greener, safer, and cost-effic ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.