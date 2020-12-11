UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Early Completion Of Administrative Approval's Process For Housing Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Prime Minister for early completion of administrative approval's process for housing projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for early completion of the process of administrative approval for housing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for early completion of the process of administrative approval for housing projects.

He stressed on taking special care of the environmental protection along with the constructions.

The prime minister was presiding over the weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here.

Advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill, Dr Waqar Masood, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Malik Ameen Aslam, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt.

Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers were in attendance.

Provincial Chief Secretaries attended the meeting through video-link and briefed the meeting in detail about the projects approved so far in the provinces.

Chairman FBR informed the meeting about registration of the projects and said that the construction sector has already been given the status of industry and was getting other incentives in terms of taxes.

Secretary Petroleum apprised the meeting of the procedure of providing gas to housing projects.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Naya Pakistan Bank Ali Haider Gas FBR Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

36 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

25 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

25 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

28 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.