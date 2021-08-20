Prime Minister for early completion of Gomal Zam Dam, CRBC uplift projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed for early completion of the Gomal Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed for early completion of the Gomal Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) uplift projects.

He gave this direction to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who called on him here and apprised him of the ongoing efforts for the promotion of agriculture and tourism sectors in the province.

The prime minister was told that the Gomal Zam Dam would turn 160,000 acres of provincial land cultivable, while 300,000 acres of land would be irrigated through the CRBC uplift project.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister further told the prime minister that with the visit of 2.7 million tourists during the current year, the province collected Rs66 billion in revenue.