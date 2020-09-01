UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Early Completion Of Lahore's Ravi Riverfront Project On Int'l Construction Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:49 PM

Prime Minister for early completion of Lahore's Ravi Riverfront project on int'l construction standards

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday terming Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project a "masterpiece for the residents of Lahore and overseas Pakistanis" called for its early completion ensuring international standards of construction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday terming Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project a "masterpiece for the residents of Lahore and overseas Pakistanis" called for its early completion ensuring international standards of construction.

Chairing a review meeting on progress of the said project in Lahore, the prime minister directed to keep in view the aspects including environmental protection, permanent solution of water scarcity and water pollution while carrying out construction work.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that construction sector in the country had witnessed growth and encouraging trend following the incentives offered by the government.

He also lauded the interest shown by foreign investment companies in Ravi Riverfront project, which he said would prove to be a landmark construction site equipped with modern amenities.

The prime minister issued directive to monitor the project on daily basis and remove administrative impediments in way of its smooth implementation.

He also asked the concerned authorities to keep him updated about the progress of the project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Adviser to PM Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman Ravi River Front Urban Development Project Rashid Aziz and senior government officials.

Earlier, the Chairman Ravi Riverfront Urban Development gave a detailed briefing on project timelines and apprised the meeting about the interest of foreign investment companies in the project, infrastructure regulations and other administrative matters.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water Naya Pakistan Rashid Progress SITE Ali Haider Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Cambodia in fight against ..

6 minutes ago

US Alerts Global Industries to North Korea Missile ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA reserves judgment in power tariff increase f ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Parliament Hit by Major Cyberattack - Re ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts German Air Force ..

4 minutes ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hour

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.