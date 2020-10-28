(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for early completion of the welfare projects under the local government in Punjab in an effective way so that the people could be facilitated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for early completion of the welfare projects under the local government in Punjab in an effective way so that the people could be facilitated.

He further directed that the projects of supply of clean water, sewerage, public parks and water treatment plants should be particularly focused and initiated across the province as per needs.

The prime minister gave the directions while presiding over a meeting here, which reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects at local government (LG) level and the measures being taken for new projects.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham and Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Department of Local Government and Community Development officials apprised the prime minister of the projects proposed for addressing the basic issues at district, tehsil and village levels.

\932