UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Early, Effective Completion Of People's Welfare Projects At LG Level In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Prime Minister for early, effective completion of people's welfare projects at LG level in Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for early completion of the welfare projects under the local government in Punjab in an effective way so that the people could be facilitated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for early completion of the welfare projects under the local government in Punjab in an effective way so that the people could be facilitated.

He further directed that the projects of supply of clean water, sewerage, public parks and water treatment plants should be particularly focused and initiated across the province as per needs.

The prime minister gave the directions while presiding over a meeting here, which reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects at local government (LG) level and the measures being taken for new projects.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham and Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Department of Local Government and Community Development officials apprised the prime minister of the projects proposed for addressing the basic issues at district, tehsil and village levels.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Information Minister Punjab Water Law Minister Progress Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

26 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

26 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

16 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

16 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.