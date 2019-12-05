UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Effective Federal-provincial Coordination To Capitalize On Tourist Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Prime Minister for effective federal-provincial coordination to capitalize on tourist potential

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed on the need for an effective coordination among all the departments at the federal and provincial levels to fully capitalize on the tourist potential of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed on the need for an effective coordination among all the departments at the Federal and provincial levels to fully capitalize on the tourist potential of country.

Chairing a meeting regarding promotion of tourism, the prime minister recalled that international investors from different parts of the world had expressed keen interest for investment in the development of tourism sector of Pakistan.� He noted that Switzerland, Turkey and Malaysia had been earning huge revenue from the tourism industry. Pakistan had diverse and rich tourism potential in terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and religious tourism, he said.

The tourism potential, he said, could be translated in revenue generation, employment opportunities and creation of economic activities thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of the country.� The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis & Human�Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari,�Special Assistant on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, KP Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved so far on the earlier decisions for the promotion of tourism in the country in terms of the identified properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and their opening for the general public particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister said the government rest houses, which had been built on tax payers money, should be a source of income instead of lying useless. "Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape; we must strive to capitalize this potential through expediting the infrastructure development, provision of services and facilitation," he added.

The meeting was informed that efforts were being undertaken to hold an international tourism conference in Pakistan in the coming years to further broaden the scope of tourism industry in the country.

The prime minister directed to develop the tourist infrastructure and services while keeping in mind the preferences and priorities of tourist groups from different parts of the world and adherence to ecotourism principles.

It was reiterated that there should be a single authority to supervise the restoration and renovation of the existing tourist infrastructure in the country.� The prime minister directed that all forms of tourism in the country must be focused simultaneously owing to seasonal constraint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern parts of the country.

The prime minister especially highlighted the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was informed that special facilities were being extended for the monks at Peshawar Museum, and the Sikh visitors were also being facilitated for visits to parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special tourist apps were also being introduced for technical facilitation to the tourists.

The meeting was told that measures were being taken for development of new tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister directed to expedite the legislative framework and fast-track the development of tourist infrastructure and services across the length and breadth of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Turkey Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Switzerland Malaysia Money All From Government Industry Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

27 minutes ago

Previous rulers obtained loans and spent the money ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Concerned by Offensive in Syria's Idlib - Fo ..

2 minutes ago

Two more suicide incidents occur in Tharparkar

2 minutes ago

Exhibition at University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

More than 2000 graduates to receive degrees at NED ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.