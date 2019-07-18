Prime Minister for effective industrial zoning, town planning to avert pollution, civic problems

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the institutions concerned to devise an effective strategy on the industrial zoning and town planning to avert the environmental and civic issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the institutions concerned to devise an effective strategy on the industrial zoning and town planning to avert the environmental and civic issues.

In a meeting with the representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the prime minister said the industrial zoning and town planning were ignored in the past that had triggered pollution, dearth of basic amenities and other civic problems, a PM Office statement said.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Sumsam Bukhari, Spokesperson of Punjab Government Shahbaz Gill, Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokahr and senior officers attended the meeting.

Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

The representatives of the LCCI expressed their confidence in the measures being taken by the government including the documentation of the economy and tax reforms besides assuring him of their cooperation.

They apprised the prime minister on the issues faced by their community regarding the ease of doing business and industrial zoning.

The prime minister told the businessmen about the government's measures to bring ease of doing business and the facilitation of the business community which would soon start benefiting from them.

Highlighting the importance of the industrial growth, the prime minister said that in 1960s, Pakistan had been one of the fastest growing economy in Asia. Unfortunately, the country lost the race for falling prey to a negative mindset, he added.

He said industrial growth and wealth creation was inevitable for the national development that would beget job opportunities.

The prime minister assured the representatives for resolution of their issues and said that he would be in constant contact with them.

The LCCI representatives also apprised the prime minister on a campaign to plant 100,000 saplings and requested him for its launch.

