Prime Minister For Effective Pakistan-Qatar Engagement To Boost Trade, Investment Relations

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday describing Qatar as a "reliable friend" of Pakistan stressed the need of effective bilateral engagement to boost trade and investment ties according to their true capacity and potential

Addressing Pakistan-Qatar Investment Roundtable here, he appreciated Qatar for supporting Pakistan during this era of extreme inflationary trends worldwide and the economic tightness "beyond our imagination".

The prime minister termed the panel discussion during the investment conference as very productive and informative, which he added gave them a way forward for the friendly countries of Pakistan and Qatar enjoying decades old fraternal relations based on mutual trust, respect and support.

He said that Pakistan offered huge opportunities of investment in the areas of agriculture, solar energy, renewable energy and Information Technology (IT).

The prime minister said that the present government took over at a time when Pakistan was facing huge challenges of hovering economy, trade deficit and huge pressure on resources.

