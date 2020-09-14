Prime Minister for effective policing, new legislation, social fight to check crimes against women, children

Describing the recent motorway incident near Lahore as very unfortunate and distressing, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for effective policing, new legislation for strict punishment and social fight against vulgarity to check the immoral and sexual crimes against women and children

"This incident has shaken the whole nation. All have sisters, daughters and children� This incident has hurt the people from across the country," Imran Khan said in an interview with a private television channel (92-News).

During the interview, the prime minister spoke on various subjects ranging from COVID-19 to economic situation, political situation and foreign policy.

He said besides effective policing, there was a need to have registration of sex-offenders and pedophiles with tracking and tracing of such people who often indulged in such crimes after getting out of jails.

The prime minister also stressed the need of introducing new legislation for strict and exemplary punitive measures, including the public-hanging of the people convicted in rape cases, especially in the rape of children.

He said in his view there should be chemical castration or surgery of the person(s) involved in the heinous acts such as gang-rape.

Besides, the prime minister said, the society should also rise and fight against vulgarity and promote Islamic values.

He in that respect also mentioned the running of Turkish drama "Ertugrul" by the Pakistan Television and said the objective behind it was to promote the historic and Islamic values among the country's youth.

Imran Khan also referred to a two years' old report compiled by a senior police officer, and said he was shocked to learn that in sexual crimes against children, Pakistan was among the top countries.