Prime Minister For Encouraging Exporters To Boost Rice Exports

Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:28 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for encouraging the rice exporters so that Pakistan got its maximum share in the international market and the country's economy further stabilized

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the National Export Development board here.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, top rice exporters and senior officers concerned were in attendance.

The meeting was told that with vast prospects of improvement in rice exports sector, the current US$ 2 billion target of rice exports could be taken to US$5 billion by increasing the per acre production of the commodity through laser levelling of land and adopting modern means of cultivation and harvesting.

The prime minister directed to put special focus on the production of organic and brown rice and encourage the people for its use so that the increasing trends of sugar disease in the country could be checked.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the effective implementation of Long-Term Financing (LTF) and export refinancing scheme for enhancing the exports of rice.

