UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Enforcement Of Corona Protection SOPs At Reopened Industries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Prime Minister for enforcement of corona protection SOPs at reopened industries

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam to remain in constant contact with the business community and chambers to ensure the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam to remain in constant contact with the business community and chambers to ensure the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for protection against coronavirus.

In a meeting with the provincial minister who called on him here, the prime minister said while opening certain industries, the government had also shared some SOPs with the provinces for protection of the labors and workers there, a PM Office press release said.

He said the government was committed to take all possible measures to contain the virus but at the same time, it had to allow minimum negative economic impacts on low-income segment particularly the middle class people.

The meeting discussed the impacts of coronavirus situation on industrial sector, reopening of some industries by the government and future strategy.

The provincial minister lauded the Federal government's decision of reopening the construction and some other industries for what the business community was thankful to the prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Punjab Same All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

15 minutes ago

Five killed due to toxic gases in Multan

3 minutes ago

Declassified War-Time Documents Shed Light on Finn ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh Records Largest 1-Day Spike in Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding acquittal ..

3 minutes ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.