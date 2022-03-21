Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated his desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, including in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and investment.

He also elaborated Pakistan's enhanced engagement with Central Asia under the "Vision Central Asia" policy and reiterated commitment for timely completion of CASA-1000 power project.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of 48th Session of OIC-CFM, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also stressed the importance of early conclusion of transit trade agreement between the two countries to enhance trade and economic linkages.

He expressed satisfaction on growing bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan's consistent support for the efforts for sustainable peace and provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the importance of lasting peace and stability in the country for regional prosperity, the prime minister underscored the key role of neighbouring countries in this respect.

He also stressed that a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan was in everyone's interest.

The prime minister felicitated the Tajik foreign minister on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He also recalled his official visit to Dushanbe in September 2021 and expressed satisfaction on the implementation of the decisions taken during the visit.