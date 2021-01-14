UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Enhanced Pak-Azerbaijani Trade, Energy Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while expressing satisfaction at the excellent quality of bilateral political relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while expressing satisfaction at the excellent quality of bilateral political relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and energy cooperation.

He was talking to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who called on him here. During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters relating to bilateral relations, and regional and international issues. The prime minister extended sincere felicitations on Azerbaijan's recent success in liberation of its occupied territories.

On Azerbaijan's call for support in reconstruction and development of liberated territories, he assured of all possible assistance from Pakistan. Foreign Minister Bayramov conveyed cordial greetings of President Ilhan Aliyev to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's consistent support and solidarity on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The Azerbaijani foreign minister also affirmed his country's desire to upgrade bilateral cooperation in all fields.

