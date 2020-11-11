Prime Minister for enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation with focus on trade, economic relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran with special focus on bilateral trade and economic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran with special focus on bilateral trade and economic relations.

Welcoming Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif, who called on him here, the prime minister said as Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close and cordial relations, the two countries must further strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

He extended condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing Pakistan's experience, Imran Khan said the "smart lockdown" strategy and other measures taken by his government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan.

He also underscored the need to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards facilitating peace and stability in Afghanistan, the prime minister said there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and hoped that the historic opportunity would be seized by all the Afghan parties to secure a political settlement.

The prime minister added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity.

Dr Javad Zarif conveyed personal greetings and commitment of President Hassan Rouhani to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He also reaffirmed Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

\932