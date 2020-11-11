UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Enhanced Pakistan-Iran Cooperation With Focus On Trade, Economic Relations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Prime Minister for enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation with focus on trade, economic relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran with special focus on bilateral trade and economic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday emphasized the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran with special focus on bilateral trade and economic relations.

Welcoming Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif, who called on him here, the prime minister said as Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close and cordial relations, the two countries must further strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

He extended condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing Pakistan's experience, Imran Khan said the "smart lockdown" strategy and other measures taken by his government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan.

He also underscored the need to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards facilitating peace and stability in Afghanistan, the prime minister said there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and hoped that the historic opportunity would be seized by all the Afghan parties to secure a political settlement.

The prime minister added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation as well as regional connectivity.

Dr Javad Zarif conveyed personal greetings and commitment of President Hassan Rouhani to work closely with Prime Minister Imran Khan for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He also reaffirmed Iran's steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran All Government

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE Envi ..

27 minutes ago

PTI to win GB election with overwhelming majority: ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Research and Marketing Group launches Asharq ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Appoints Mikhail Noskov as New Ambassador t ..

2 minutes ago

ICRC Official Calls for Access to Basic Infrastruc ..

2 minutes ago

DG SEPA summons battery manufacturers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.