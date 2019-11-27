Prime Minister for ensuring delivery of full amounts of foreign remittances to expats' families

Highlighting the importance of foreign remittances in economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for taking every possible measure to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they were as an asset for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Highlighting the importance of foreign remittances in economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for taking every possible measure to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they were as an asset for the country.

He directed to ensure delivery of full amounts of the remittances, sent by the overseas Pakistanis, to their families.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting of the government's economic team during which he was presented a proposed incentives package regarding the remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis through legal channels.

Under the proposed package, banks and exchange companies would be offered special incentives for the promotion of foreign remittances.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soormo, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Umar Ayub, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishter, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Board of Investment Chairman Syed Zubair Haider Gilani, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen � Anwar Ali Haider, and secretaries and senior officers of the relevant departments.

Besides enhancement in the incentives for banks regarding the foreign remittances under the package, it was also proposed to reduce the amount of money required for a transaction. Measures were also being taken to further improve the system through the renewal of foreign exchange remittance card.

In order to promote the use of legal channels for sending remittances from abroad, it was also proposed to launch a promotion scheme, under which the overseas Pakistani remitters would be awarded prizes through draw.

Under the proposed package, opening of bank account would also be made mandatory for the people travelling abroad for jobs.

The Pakistan Post informed the meeting that for the facilitation of foreign remittances the number designated post offices in the country would be raised from 240 to 3200, from where the foreign remittances would be delivered to the families concerned at their doorsteps.

In this respect, the matters between the Pakistan Post and the National Bank of Pakistan have been finalized.

The prime minister was told that the State Bank of Pakistan would offer the incentives package to private banks regarding foreign remittances on the basis of their performance.

About reforms in the rates of provincial taxes, the meeting was told that the provincial governments had finalized a plan in that respect which would soon be presented to the prime minister.

The meeting was also apprised of the progress made so far on the ease of doing business for the business community.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman briefed the meeting about the measures being taken for the promotion of construction sector in the country.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of Special Economic Zones and the progress on further improvement of laws in this respect.

It also discussed and reviewed the measures being taken for the revival of sick industrial units and the progress so far.

The meeting was told that work on the formulation of a long-term policy for the promotion of textile and leather industries was in progress, which would be completed by February 2020.

The Advisor on Commerce informed the meeting that the government's decision to eliminate duties on the import of tools and machinery relating to medical sector had been implemented.

The prime minister, in his remarks on the occasion, said the present government took the reign of affairs in difficult economic situation. However, owing to its efforts the country had now achieved economic stability coupled with restoration of investors' and businessmen's confidence, and positive trends were emerging, he added.

He underlined the need of taking forward the current scenario of economic stabilization, improvement in economic indicators and further improving the environment for business community, so as to boost the process of economic development.