Prime Minister for ensuring immediate, effective services for common man in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to take all out measures to ensure the provision of immediate and effective services to the common man in Punjab.

He also directed to take effective steps against miscreants, hoarders and land grabbers for the protection of people's life, property and interests.

The prime minister said this during the meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. Provincial Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Police (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan were also present in the meeting.

The matters relating overall administrative and law and order situation in Punjab were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the progress of various ongoing development projects in the province.