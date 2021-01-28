UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Ensuring Quality Education, Facilitation Of Students In Universities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressing on the need of ensuring quality education and providing facilities to the students in universities said that the country's future was linked with universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressing on the need of ensuring quality education and providing facilities to the students in universities said that the country's future was linked with universities.

He directed that besides the appointment of expert and experienced people on the administrative positions of the universities, a balanced and effective strategy be formulated regarding significant improvement in the performance of the heads of universities so as to improve the quality of higher education and administrative matters.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here regarding the administrative matters of the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as the quality of education, transparency in financial matters and the implementation of merit.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Provincial Education Minister (Punjab) Raja Yasir Humayun, Provincial Education Minister (KP) Kamran Bangash were present. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting through video-link.

The participants presented various suggestions about administrative matters of the universities, financial issues, sustainability of quality education, elimination of political interference, problems due to illegal recruitment and ensuring the implementation of merit.

