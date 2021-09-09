Prime Minister For Establishing 'Special Technology Zone' In Gilgit
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed to establish Special Technology Zone in Gilgit for the creation of employment opportunities for youth.
He gave this direction during the meeting with Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed and Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amer Hashmi, who called on him here.