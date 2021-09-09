Prime Minister for establishing 'Special Technology Zone' in Gilgit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed to establish Special Technology Zone in Gilgit for the creation of employment opportunities for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :

He gave this direction during the meeting with Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed and Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Amer Hashmi, who called on him here.