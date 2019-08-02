Prime Minister for establishment, promotion of eco-friendly tourism zones

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation flora and fauna of the tourist spots while promoting and establishing the tourism zones in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation flora and fauna of the tourist spots while promoting and establishing the tourism zones in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Tourism, the prime minister said that the auxiliary legislation to protect the natural beauty and environment of the tourists spots, should be finalized without any delay, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by special assistants to PM Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Provincial Tourism Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan, Secretary Cabinet Division Maroof Afzal, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Intikhab Alam and others.

The prime minister observed that the country was rich with immense potential of tourism; however there was a need to promote Pakistan's tourist spots internationally besides extending facilities of international standards to the tourists.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised on the performance of the National Tourism Coordination board and various working groups performing under the Board.

The prime minister was briefed about the restructuring of the PTDC and was told that a National Tourism Strategy had been finalized.

The meeting also discussed the promotion of tourism particularly the arrangements for the facilitation of the Sikh pilgrims, scheduled to arrive for celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.