UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Establishment, Promotion Of Eco-friendly Tourism Zones

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:56 PM

Prime Minister for establishment, promotion of eco-friendly tourism zones

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation flora and fauna of the tourist spots while promoting and establishing the tourism zones in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation flora and fauna of the tourist spots while promoting and establishing the tourism zones in the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Tourism, the prime minister said that the auxiliary legislation to protect the natural beauty and environment of the tourists spots, should be finalized without any delay, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by special assistants to PM Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Provincial Tourism Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan, Secretary Cabinet Division Maroof Afzal, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Intikhab Alam and others.

The prime minister observed that the country was rich with immense potential of tourism; however there was a need to promote Pakistan's tourist spots internationally besides extending facilities of international standards to the tourists.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised on the performance of the National Tourism Coordination board and various working groups performing under the Board.

The prime minister was briefed about the restructuring of the PTDC and was told that a National Tourism Strategy had been finalized.

The meeting also discussed the promotion of tourism particularly the arrangements for the facilitation of the Sikh pilgrims, scheduled to arrive for celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Firdous Ashiq Awan PTDC Cabinet

Recent Stories

PITB-SED Launch HRMS to ease Promotions, Transfer, ..

5 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boa ..

24 seconds ago

Drain out rain water to let cotton plants breathe, ..

28 seconds ago

KP govt announces increase in amount of Shuhada pa ..

30 seconds ago

Air-Conditioners from residential units inside Kar ..

32 seconds ago

Sanjrani's vote win shows members' trust in his le ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.